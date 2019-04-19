Mastodons blanked by Omaha in series opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten Conference announced on Tuesday that 1,098 students – including 67 from Indiana athletics teams – have earned the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award. The list includes students from all 14 institutions and 38 different sports, who have recorded a minimum grade-point average (GPA) of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year.

"We are extremely proud of these 67 individuals, who have separated themselves with their excellence in the classroom," said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass. "The Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award is the highest academic honor that the Big Ten Conference presents to individual student-athletes. To have our second-largest group of honorees ever this year is a credit to each as these individual students as well as our Academic Services and Excellence Academy staff for the tremendous work that they do."

Big Ten Faculty Representatives established the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008 to supplement the Academic All-Big Ten program. Similar to the Academic All-Big Ten honor, Distinguished Scholar Award recipients must be letter winners in at least their second academic year at their institution. However, the Distinguished Scholar Award encompasses only students with a minimum GPA of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year, excluding summer school. The Academic All-Big Ten threshold is a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher for a student's academic career.

A complete list of Indiana honorees by sports is below.

BaseballDrew Ashley

Men's BasketballVijay Blackmon

Women's BasketballBrenna WiseGrace Withrow

Field HockeySachi AnaniasJessica Morford

FootballHarry CriderMichael McGinnis

Men's GolfEvan Yakubov

Wome's RowingBayasgalan BatsaikhanConnie BrahmAntonia FrappellEllie MeinzerMaddie PierceLiz SaundersSydney ShuertPaige SpillerSophia Wickersham

Men's SoccerJohn BannecSean Caulfield

Women's SoccerAbby AllenCaroline DreherMelanie ForbesAllison JordenBethany KopelJustine LynnHanna NemethMaya PiperMeghan Scott

SoftballAnnika BaezKarly CombsMakayla FerrariSarah GalovichGabbi Jenkins

Men's Swimming and DivingWyeth BrockAndrew CapobiancoClark CarterJames ConnorGage HamillGary Kostbade

Women's Swimming and DivingMackenzie AtencioLaurel EiberJosie GroteChristine JensenLaura Morley

Men's TennisPayam AhmadiZac BrodneyBennett CraneAndrew Redding

Women's TennisAnna McCoyMichelle McKamey

Men's Track and FieldAdam CoulonDaniel KuhnKyle MauAlexander ShinnerlBenjamin VeatchCooper Williams

Women's Track and FieldJenna JunglesLeah MoranHannah StoffelGrace Walther

VolleyballMeaghan KoorsNora Meehan

Women's Water PoloRiley Beemer

WrestlingBuddy ConleyJake DanishekSpencer Irick

Bold Indicates 4.0 GPA