Mastodons blanked by Omaha in series opener

First place Omaha defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 5-0 on Friday (April 19) at Mastodon Field in the Summit League baseball series opener.
Brandon Yoho and Aaron Chapman had a hit and a walk for the ‘Dons. Garrett Mohler, Andrew Lawvere and Austin Wilkie had singles for the ‘Dons.
Omaha took the lead in the first with two runs. They would be the only runs off Mastodon starter Cameron Boyd. He took the loss but gave up just the two runs in 6.0 innings of work. Omaha starter Joey Machado went 6.0 innings to get the win.
The Mastodons loaded the bases in the sixth thanks to a hit, walk and a hit by pitch but stranded the runners. They were three of nine runners the ‘Dons left on base.
Omaha’s Max Gamm walked three times and scored twice.
Omaha moves to 22-10-1 (14-2 Summit League). Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 5-30 (0-16 Summit). The ‘Dons and Mavericks are scheduled to play game two on Saturday at 2 p.m.
