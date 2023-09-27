FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer team earned their longest winning streak of the millennium in a 4-0 win over Adrian on Wednesday (Sept. 27) by earning their fifth-straight victory.

Romario Simpson scored the Mastodons’ first goal of the night in the 42nd minute. He finished a Soshi Fujioka set piece with a diving header to put the ‘Dons on the board. Stefan Iricanin scored the next one in similar fashion. This time it was James Maxwell on the assist as Iricanin headed it in for a 57th minute goal. A little more than 10 minutes later, Dakota Hart and Eliam Mier set up Michael Teller for a 69th minute goal that put the ‘Dons up 3-0. In the 75th minute, Maxwell assisted on his second goal of the night when he found Joel Opoku for the Mastodons’ fourth goal of the match.

All four goal scorers scored their first goal of the season. All together, Purdue Fort Wayne now has 11 different goal scorers this season.

The Mastodons registered 33 shots and 16 of them on goal. 33 shots is the most shots for Purdue Fort Wayne in program history for a single match.

Nic Diana got his first start in goal on Wednesday. He posted a clean sheet turning away both shots on goal he faced.

The win is the fifth win in a row for the ‘Dons, their longest winning streak since 1999. The Mastodons are now on a six-match unbeaten streak.

The Mastodons improve to 5-2-1 this season. Purdue Fort Wayne resumes Horizon League play on Saturday (Sept. 30) at Robert Morris for a 3 p.m match.