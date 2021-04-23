Mastodons big man Carl signs with agent, looking to play internationally

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dylan Carl has been a staple in the paint for the Mastodons basketball program over the last few years, but the 6-foot-11 Michigan native will not return for one more season at the Gates Center, as he has signed with an international agent in hopes of playing overseas.

Rookie/agent 2021/40 – 6-11 center Dylan Carl (Purdue-Fort Wayne) is now represented by Antonio Iliev (Defence Sports). — Guido Guida (@GuidoGuida) April 16, 2021

Carl was listed as a senior last year, but with the NCAA not counting the 2020-21 basketball season against players’ eligibility, he could have returned for one more year.

Mastodons head coach Jon Coffmann tells WANE-TV that there wasn’t much left for Carl to do academically at Purdue Fort Wayne. Carl has already completed his undergraduate degree and is scheduled to complete his masters degree in business this spring.

Carl had scored 729 points in his Mastodons career, giving him a good shot at reaching the 1,000-point milestone if he returned. Carl averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds a game last season.