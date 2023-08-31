FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne’s stout defense held Eastern Illinois without a shot on goal for the final 85:53, but the two teams finished their non-league game with a 0-0 draw.

The Panthers were quick on the attack to start the game, notching three shots on goal and a corner kick before five minutes had ticked off the board. Samantha Castaneda and the Mastodons’ stalwart defense managed to turn away the Panthers’ attack, flipping the field for the majority of the rest of the game.

In the first half, Morgan Retiano, Zoe Greenhalge and Gigi Ricciardi each had a shot. Reitano’s shot in the seventh minute was on target.

After halftime, The Mastodons held EIU without a shot until the 89th minute. In the attacking half, Rylee Vruggink, Greenhalge and Lauryn Brucchieri each had an opportunity. Greenhalge’s shot came off a set piece after a yellow card for EIU. In the final moments of the contest, the Mastodons had a corner kick that led to a shot from Brucchieri. Had it gone in, it would have just beaten the final horn with one second left.

The Panthers out-shot the ‘Dons 7-6, but had just the one shot in the second half. Purdue Fort Wayne led in corner kicks 4-2.

Castaneda and the ‘Dons picked up their third clean sheet of 2023. The Mastodons’ eight shutouts in 2022 stand as the program record.

Purdue Fort Wayne goes to 2-2-1 to stay .500. Eastern Illinois goes to 1-2-2. The Mastodons will welcome Valparaiso to the Hefner Soccer Complex next on Sunday (Sept. 3) at 1 p.m.