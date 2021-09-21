Mastodons basketball welcoming back fans, season tickets now available

Season tickets for the 2021-22 Purdue Fort Wayne men’s and women’s basketball seasons are now available to the general public, as the Mastodons prepare to welcome fans back to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and the Hilliard Gates Sports Center.

Fans interested in 2021-22 season tickets can purchase by contacting the ticket office at 260-481-6617 or by emailing athletictickets@pfw.edu.

Men’s Basketball Season Ticket Info

To ensure a convenient return to Memorial Coliseum, general season ticket pricing for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season will remain consistent with 2019-20 prices. Ticket options and price breakdowns by section are available here.

Men’s basketball season tickets start as low as $105 for the upcoming campaign. This season, per Horizon League guidance, courtside seats have been removed to help ensure the safety of our student-athletes. A limited number of floor level box seats will still be available starting at $210. The ‘Dons will play 13 games at Memorial Coliseum and two contests at Gates.

The Mastodon men’s basketball team earned a win in last season’s Horizon League Championship before falling in triple overtime to eventual league champion Cleveland State in the quarterfinals.

Women’s Basketball Season Ticket Info

Women’s basketball season tickets start as low as $60 for the upcoming campaign. General season ticket pricing for the 2021-22 season will remain consistent with 2019-20 prices. The Mastodon women’s basketball team will play 14 home games, with 13 at Gates and one at the Memorial Coliseum. Ticket options and price breakdowns by section are available here.

The ‘Dons are entering the first season under new head coach Maria Marchesano. The Fort Wayne native guided Mount St. Mary’s to the NCAA Tournament last season.

COVID-19 Safety Enhancements

The number one priority of Mastodon Athletics has always been, and continues to be, the health and safety of our student-athletes and fans. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Purdue Fort Wayne Athletics has worked diligently with public health officials to develop guidelines that will ensure a safe return to Memorial Coliseum and the Gates Sports Center in accordance with federal, state, and local recommendations. As guidelines continue to change, more information about safety enhancements will be made closer to the start of the season.