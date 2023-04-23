FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On a wet Sunday afternoon, the Mastodons couldn’t keep pace with reigning Horizon League champion Wright State in a 11-5 loss.

Sunday’s win for Wright State completes a 3-game series sweep over Purdue Fort Wayne.

Columbus, Ind. native Julian Greenwell led the Raiders with five RBI on two home runs on Sunday. Purdue Fort Wayne’s Cade Fitzpatrick led the Mastodons with three RBI while going 3-of-4 at the plate.

The Mastodons fall to 10-31 on the season, including a 6-12 record in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Dayton in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.