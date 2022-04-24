FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Oakland rallied in both games of a doubleheader to knock off Purdue Fort Wayne, 8-6 and 9-7, on Sunday.

In game one, the Mastodons used a 2-run inning in the fifth to take a one-run lead heading into the final stretch of a 7-inning matchup. Oakland outscored Purdue Fort Wayne, 4-1, in the final frames to clinch the first game. Jared Miller dominated the first matchup, going 3-of-4 with a single and a pair of solo home runs.

Purdue Fort Wayne had control for most of game two, but the Mastodons surrendered fell behind in the final inning after surrendering five runs to Oakland.

The Mastodons head to Michigan State for a midweek matchup on Wednesday.