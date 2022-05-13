FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne completed a season sweep of Milwaukee after winning a doubleheader over the Panthers on Friday.

In game one, Purdue Fort Wayne’s Garrett Lake singled to center field, allowing Jack Lang to come home for what would be the game-winning run. Purdue Fort Wayne held on in the top of the ninth inning to clinch a 2-1 win.

The Mastodons dominated game two, winning 14-4. Jarrett Bickel led the way offensively for Purdue Fort Wayne, knocking in his seventh home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Purdue Fort Wayne heads to Wright State for another doubleheader on Saturday. Game one starts is scheduled to start at noon.