FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodons are moving up the chart when it comes to prodigious power numbers, as the Dons have posted the third-most home runs in program history – with a chance to take the top spot.

The Dons have hit 47 homers as a team this year. That’s third-best in program history, with the 2010 team hitting 55 and the 1998 team hitting 49.

PFW is led by Jack Lang and Ben Higgins with 10 home runs apiece, while Cade Fitzpatrick and Jarrett Bickel each have seven.

The Dons can add to their total this weekend, as they wrap up the regular season with a three-game series at Akron beginning on Friday. After playing the Zips the Dons head to the Horizon League Tournament, which starts next Wednesday.