FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne could not keep pace with Wright State in a 17-11 loss on Saturday.

Wright State exploded in the second and third innings, scoring 14 of their runs during those two frames. Alec Sayre hit a home run in each of those innings to carry the Raiders.

Purdue Fort Wayne chipped away with two runs in the second inning, four runs in the third inning and another three in the fifth inning. Cade Fitzpatrick and Garrett Lake each chipped in with a home run, but the Mastodons could not sustain their offense in the latter part of the game.

Purdue Fort Wayne and Wright State wrap up their regular season series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.