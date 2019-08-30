Mastodons announce 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball head coach Jon Coffman announced the 2019-20 schedule for the Mastodons on Thursday (August 29).

The schedule features 15 home dates and 16 away from Fort Wayne. The ‘Dons open the season with 10 games in November. The season starts with a road contest at UNLV and two days later a home contest with Manchester to start the home portion of the schedule. The Manchester contest is the first of seven non-league home games in 2019. The ‘Dons will also host Miami (Ohio) (Nov. 13), Stetson (Nov. 16), Ohio Northern (Nov. 24), Niagara (Nov. 27), Eastern Illinois (Dec. 4) and Judson (Dec. 10).

The road non-league schedule has a pair of contests against Power 5 foes with trips to Ohio State on Nov. 22 and Iowa State on Dec. 22. The ‘Dons will face two future Horizon League rivals in visits to UIC (Dec. 7) and IUPUI (Dec. 14). Purdue Fort Wayne will participate in the Summit League/WAC Challenge on Nov. 30 with a trip to Grand Canyon.

Purdue Fort Wayne will open their final season in the Summit League on January 1 with a doubleheader against South Dakota. Homecoming for the Mastodons is set for February 1 against North Dakota State at the Gates Sports Center. Purdue Fort Wayne will play back-to-back road contests against reigning Summit League Champions. First is the 2019 tournament champion North Dakota State on February 14 in Fargo and then the 2019 regular season champion South Dakota State on February 16.

The ‘Dons will hold Senior Night on February 26 against Denver.

Purdue Fort Wayne has recorded six consecutive winning seasons.

Season tickets are now on sale. Contact Brittany McLaughlin at vervyncb@pfw.edu for more information.