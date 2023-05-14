FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball added another transfer as the Mastodons continue to tweak their roster.

Former Fresno State guard Destin Whitaker announced Saturday he intends to transfer to Purdue Fort Wayne. A 6-foot-5 guard, Whitaker appeared in 29 games while starting in three contests. In his junior season, Whitaker averaged 2.2 points and 0.9 rebounds throughout the 2022-23 season.

Whitaker joins Northrop grad Jalen Jackson and Rasheed Bello among the transfer portal additions for the Mastodons.