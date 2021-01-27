Mastodons add two games against Wright State

College Sports

by: PFW Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:
Niecee Nelson IPFW fort Wayne mastodons women's basketball_230264

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Horizon League announced on Wednesday that the UIC-Wright State women’s basketball games scheduled for Jan. 29 and 30 have been canceled. Purdue Fort Wayne will now host the Raiders on Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at noon at the Gates Sports Center.

This announcement follows positive COVID-19 tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the UIC program under Horizon League protocols. The Mastodons were originally scheduled to play Detroit Mercy, which suspended its season last week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss