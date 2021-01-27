Mastodons add two games against Wright State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Horizon League announced on Wednesday that the UIC-Wright State women’s basketball games scheduled for Jan. 29 and 30 have been canceled. Purdue Fort Wayne will now host the Raiders on Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at noon at the Gates Sports Center.

This announcement follows positive COVID-19 tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the UIC program under Horizon League protocols. The Mastodons were originally scheduled to play Detroit Mercy, which suspended its season last week.