Mastodons add transfer Morton-Robertson from Radford

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Quinton Morton-Robertson (Radford, Va./Radford HS/Radford) has joined the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball program.

“We are excited about the addition of Quinton to our program,” Purdue Fort Wayne head coach Jon Coffman said. “He is a proven winner at the Division I level as well as in high school where he led Radford High School to 112-6 record over his four years and three state championships. We love Quinton’s ability to shoot the ball and his versatility to play with the ball in his hands or off the ball. He will fit in well with our program. We are excited to get an experienced guard with three years to play.”

Morton-Robertson (guard, 5’8″, 165) joins the Mastodons after two seasons at Radford University in Radford, Virginia. As a sophomore last season, he played in 22 games with 11 starts. He averaged 7.4 points and 21.0 minutes per game. He shot 38.0 percent (35-of-92) from three, leading the team in made 3-pointers. He had a season-high 18 points at Presbyterian on 6-of-8 shooting. Morton-Robertson played in 19 games as a freshman. At Radford High School, he helped lead his team to over 100 wins including a 30-0 record as a senior. His team won the 1A State Championship as a freshman (2015-16) and sophomore (2016-17) and a 2A State Championship as a senior (2018-19). He was named the Timesland Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

Morton-Robertson is the fifth addition to the 2021-22 roster. He is joined by transfers Damian Chong Qui and RJ Ogom as well as incoming freshmen JoJo Peterson and Redford Dunton.