FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team has added a game to their schedule.

The Mastodons will play at Ball State on Thursday (Dec. 2). It will be a 6:30 p.m. ET start against the Cardinals.

The additional contest comes after the Mastodons’ game at Wright State originally scheduled for Friday was canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the Wright State program.