FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new season begins for the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team on Tuesday.

The Mastodons wrapped up the regular season with a 7-14 record in Horizon League play, good for ninth place in the conference. Purdue Fort Wayne opens postseason play on Tuesday at 8-seed Robert Morris, who swept the Mastodons in the regular season.

Despite falling short in both matchups, the team hopes that the third time is the charm against the Colonials. Head Coach Maria Marchesano is confident the team can put together a full 40 minutes with the season on the line.

Tipoff for Tuesday’s Horizon League first-round matchup is at 7 p.m.