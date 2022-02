ROCHESTER, Mich. (WANE) – Sylare Starks led Purdue Fort Wayne with 16 points as the Mastodons fell to Oakland, 58-54, on Saturday.

Purdue Fort Wayne opened the game on a 15-9 run, but could not maintain their lead throughout the second quarter. The Mastodons trailed by as few as two in the final minutes, but could not complete a comeback in the fourth quarter.

Purdue Fort Wayne return to the Gates Center to host Green Bay on Thursday.