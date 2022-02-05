Mastodon women dominate Wright State in ‘Pink Out’ game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne propelled to a fast start to take down Wright State, 83-58, on Saturday.

The Mastodons jumped out of the gates to lead, 22-9, at the end of the first quarter.

Audra Emmerson finished with a team-high 19 points off the bench for Purdue Fort Wayne. Amelia Bromenschenkel, Sylare Starks and Jazzlyn Linbo also finished in double figures.

Saturday’s game was also the annual “Pink Out” game. Purdue Fort Wayne presented a $7,500 check to the Vera Bradley Foundation for cancer research during Saturday’s contest.

Look who I bumped into at the @MastodonWBB game!



Spotted @breannboswell_ at the Gates Center for the Dons’ annual Pink Out game 💗 pic.twitter.com/an7EGgui9G — Josh Ayen (@Josh_Ayen) February 5, 2022

The Mastodons continue a 4-game homestand on Tuesday when they host NAIA-program Taylor on Monday.