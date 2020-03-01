Mastodon WBB Finishes 2019-20 Season at Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. – Despite double-digits points from three players, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball fell to Oral Roberts 96-59 in the Mabee Center.

Anna Lappenküper scored 18 points, followed by Jazzy Hughes with 13 points and Hannah Albrecht with 10.

Oral Roberts started the game on a 10-0 run until Hughes made a traditional 3-point play. The Mastodons closed the gap to as few as four in the second quarter when Lappenküper drained a jumper and Albrecht snagged a steal and got the bucket on the other end.

The difference in the game came down to a 13-0 run that the Golden Eagles used to close the second quarter. This built the lead to as many as 23, which put the game out of reach for the Mastodons.

Purdue Fort Wayne forced 12 turnovers into eight steals. Albrecht had three of these steals. Albrecht finished her career at Purdue Fort Wayne with 1,021 points and Lappenküper finished with 845. Hughes had the best shooting night, dropping five of her nine shots.

The Mastodons’ season is over, as they moved to 5-24, 1-15 Summit League. Oral Roberts will move on to play in the Summit League Tournament after they improved to 14-15, 9-7 Summit.