Mastodon WBB conclude regular-season with loss to Robert Morris

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – On Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball’s senior day (Saturday, Feb. 20), Mastodon seniors Hannah Hess and Sierra Bell led the team against Robert Morris, but the Colonials took a 77-63 win in the Gates Sports Center.

The two seniors led the Mastodons in very different ways, as Hess had 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting, going 4-of-6 from deep. Bell got 17 points with only one field goal, recording 15 points from the free throw line. Her 15 made free throws is the fourth-most by a Mastodon in program history and the most since Amanda Hyde had 18 against IUPUI on February 22, 2014.

While Bell had 15 of them, the team made 19 free throws, which is the most since the ‘Dons hit 19 against Evansville in 2019.

The Mastodons led 13-12 in the first quarter after Jaida Wolfork found a cutting Hess for an easy lay-in. Robert Morris got a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession and would hold that lead until the end of the game. Hess had eight of her 18 in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, the Mastodons went on a 7-0 run behind Bell (one field goal and three free throws). Aubrey Stupp capped off the run by burying a layup. This cut the RMU lead to 10.

RMU went on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to solidify their lead and take the win. The Colonials had all five of their starters with double-figure points.

The ‘Dons got 16 points off the bench, five from both Rylie Parker and Valerie Clark, four from Amellia Bromenschenkel and two from Wolfork.

Bell was +6 in the +/- against RMU. She had five of the team’s 12 assists.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 1-21, 1-19 Horizon League while Robert Morris improves to 4-12, 4-12 Horizon. The Mastodons will have to wait until later tonight to know who and where their opponent will be in the Horizon League Championship. That game will be played on Thursday, February 25 at 7 p.m. at the higher seed on ESPN+. Keep an eye on the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball Twitter account for updates.