Mastodon softball drops final game against IUPUI

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Purdue Fort Wayne softball team dropped its final game against IUPUI 7-4 on Sunday, April 11.

This was originally scheduled as a doubleheader, but the weather kept the second game from being played. That game will not be made up.

The Mastodons got two home runs in Sunday’s game, adding to their league-leading total, now at 27. They came on back-to-back at bats in the sixth inning. Alise Hale knocked a three-run shot over the left field wall, then Olivia Stansbury had a solo homer out to right field.

Hale and Stansbury’s homers got the ‘Dons four runs, but it was after IUPUI had already scored seven runs. The Jaguars got two in the second, then three in the third thanks to a three-run homer. IUPUI added two more in the sixth.

Lexi Lucas got the win to improve to 4-8, while Shaina Eyre fell to 4-10 with the loss. Jennah Speth got her first save of the season. Eyre and Lauren McConnell threw three strikeouts each.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 6-19, 5-16 in the Horizon League while IUPUI improves to 9-20, 7-12 Horizon. The Mastodons are back in action on Friday, April 16, when they visit Northern Kentucky, which has not played a game since April 3 due to COVID-19 concerns.