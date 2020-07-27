Mastodon softball adds local standouts Wiesehan, Steele

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne softball head coach Germaine Fairchild announced on Monday (July 27) that three student-athletes have signed to play for the Mastodons in 2021: Alyson Wiesehan (Woodburn, Indiana/WoodlanHigh School), Madisyn DeKock (Wheatfield, Indiana/Kankakee Valley High School) and Kennedy Steele (Fort Wayne, Indiana/Concordia Lutheran/Lansing Community College).

“We are very excited about the addition of these three Indiana natives to our Mastodon softball family,” Fairchild said.

Wiesehan is a 5-foot-5 righty that plays third base. She earned four letters at Woodlan, playing for father, Dennis. She had a career batting average of .491, an on-base percentage of .549, and a .678 slugging percentage. In her first season with the Warriors, Wiesehan was selected to the All-Allen County Athletic Conference Second Team, then picked up First Team distinctions as a sophomore and junior. She was also named an All-State selection in 2018 and 2019, with third and second team honors, respectively. Wiesehan was also a News Sentinel All-Area Team member in 2018. Wiesehan played club ball for the Fort Wayne Lady Spiders (2015-17), the Summit City Thunder (2018), and the Summit City Select (2019-20). With the Thunder, she led the team to a first-place finish in the Midwest Firecracker ‘A’. When she was with the Summit City Select, she helped the team to finish first at the NSA ‘B’ World Series, the Indiana NSA ‘B’ State, and the USFA ‘B’ State competitions.

“Alyson is one of the most dedicated kids you’ll meet, and it shows in her academic success, her on-field tenacity, and the joy she gleans from giving back to her community,” Fairchild said.

DeKock is 5-foot-4 and played first base for Kankakee Valley. Batting right-handed, DeKock had a .361 bating average and a .650 slugging percentage. She also recorded 30 hits, 23 RBIs, 20 runs and six home runs in her final full season. In 2017, she led the Kougars to a state runner-up finish. In her senior year, she was selected to the Academic All-Northwest Crossroads Conference Team in 2020. DeKock was also a member of the Sunshine Club and Hospitality Club, and was a freshman tutor. DeKock played club softball for the Lady Playmakers (2014-15), Illinois FIre (2015-16), Indiana Fury (2016), and NWI Sox (2018).

“Madisyn is a consummate team player with the competitive fire necessary to compete every day,” Fairchild said. “She leads by example in the classroom, on the field, and through coaching and mentoring youth softball players in her community.”

Steele is a 5-foot-7 utility player who bats and throws from the right. She returns to Fort Wayne after spending two seasons at Lansing Community College, where she was selected to the All-Michigan Community College Athletic Association Second Team. She batted .406 while slugging .629 in her two years with the Stars. While playing for Concordia Lutheran in the Summit City, she recorded a .667 batting average and a 1.203 slugging percentage as a senior. She is the program record holder for the Cadets in batting average, triples and stolen bases. Steele was named to the All-Summit Athletic Conference all four seasons: Second Team as a freshman, and First Team from then on. She earned a place on the All-State Second Team in 2018, and was an Indiana All-Star. She also earned a place on the All-Area Team in each of her final three seasons. Both her parents were collegiate athletes at Division III Concordia University Chicago. Her father played football and her mother played softball.

“Kennedy grew up on the Fort Wayne softball scene, making a name for herself with the Fort Wayne Spartans, and Concordia Lutheran High School,” Fairchild said. “Her two years of collegiate experience at the junior college level will help us hit the ground running in our first Horizon League season.”

The trio will join the previously signed Jadelyn Johnson, Megan Mullaney, Alyson Quinlan and Olivia Stinson to play for the Mastodons in 2021.