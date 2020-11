FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The No. 22-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team continued on their historic win streak Saturday afternoon inside the Schaefer Center as they defeated No. 3-ranked Marian University, 75-72. The win is the Warriors first in their last nine games against their in-state rivals and it’s the highest ranked opponent Tech has beaten since a win over No. 2-ranked Southeastern University on Dec. 21, 2018.

Erika Foy scored a season-high 23 points on 9-11 shooting while adding five points, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Taya Andrews added a season-high 18 points with two rebounds, two assists and three steals while Alexis Hill had 13 points, four rebounds and two assists. Kyra Whitaker chipped in 11 points, three assists and two rebounds.