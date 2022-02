DETROIT (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne closed the regular season with an 81-78 nail-biting win at Detroit Mercy, ensuring a top-2 finish in the Horizon League.

Deonte Billups led the Mastodons off the bench with 18 points. 4-of-5 starters also finished in double figures.

If Cleveland State loses, Purdue Fort Wayne will earn a share of the Horizon League regular season title.

The Mastodons host a Horizon League Tournament quarterfinal matchup on Thursday at 7 p.m.