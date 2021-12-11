Mastodon MBB Never Trails in Win Over SEMO

by: PFW Athletics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball led wire-to-wire in a 78-65 victory over SEMO on Saturday (Dec. 11) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. 11 Mastodons saw the court and eight recorded a field goal.

Jarred Godfrey scored 10 points in the first half. His 3-pointer late in the first put him at ninth in school history with 1,281 points. He passed Bryson Scott who totaled 1,278 points in his two-year Mastodon career.
Thanks to Godfrey’s 16 points in the contest, he finished the game with 1,287 career points.  
An 11-0 run that started just after the 10-minute mark of the first half put the ‘Dons up 26-14. The ‘Dons took a 36-30 lead to the break that turned into a 45-34 lead on a Godfrey 3-pointer at the 17:31 mark of the second.

SEMO had a few runs to keep it within single digits but never seriously threatened in the contest. Jalon Pipkins was a big reason for that. He finished with a career high of 24 points thanks to 10-of-14 shooting.
Six ‘Dons scored seven or more points, including Johnathan DeJurnett finishing with a career-high seven points.

The ‘Dons shot 55.1 percent (27-of-49) from the floor. They also hit 15-of-19 from the free-throw line.
SEMO shot 44.4 percent (22-of-54) and connected on only five 3-pointers in the game. Phillip Russell led the Redhawks with 17 points.

Both clubs are now 5-5.

The ‘Dons are off next week for finals and return to action on Tuesday (Dec. 21) at Michigan.

