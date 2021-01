FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nobody in the country is shooting the basketball from deep like the Mastodons, as Purdue Fort Wayne currently ranks no. 1 out of 340 Division I basketball teams by connecting on 43.9 of its three point attempts.

It’s a big reason the Mastodons have been red-hot, winning four game in a row.

The Dons are back in action this Friday and Saturday with Horizon League games on the road at Green Bay.