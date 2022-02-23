FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every coach wants their team playing its best basketball down the stretch of the season, and right now the Mastodons are doing just that as Purdue Fort Wayne is riding a seven-game winning streak with just two games left before the Horizon League Tournament.

The Dons wrap up the regular season this week with games at Oakland (Thursday) and at Detroit Mercy (Saturday).

The Dons, who are seeking the program’s first-ever bid in the NCAA Tournament, have already secured a home game in the 2022 Horizon League Tournament. The Dons are also in position to earn a bye in the opening round depending on this week’s results, as the first two rounds of the tournament are played on campus sites.

The Dons could either host an opening round game on March 1 at the Gates Center, or a quarterfinal contest on March 3 at the Coliseum if they finish in the top ten an earn an opening-round bye.

The semifinals and finals will be played in Indianapolis at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 7 & 8.