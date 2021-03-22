Mastodon baseball grinds out 8-7 win over Oakland to take series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A pair of seventh-inning runs gave the Purdue Fort Wayne baseball team the lead for good on Sunday (March 21) afternoon in an 8-7 victory over Oakland at Mastodon Field.

The victory clinched a series win for the Mastodons over the Golden Grizzlies. The ‘Dons now have back-to-back series wins after taking two-of-three from Butler last weekend.

Justin Miller stepped on the mound with the ‘Dons down 7-6 in the seventh and runners on first and second for Oakland with no outs. Miller worked out of the jam with a sacrifice bunt, a strikeout, and a fly out to end the frame. Once he returned to the mound in the eighth he did so with an 8-7 lead. He sat the Golden Grizzlies down in order in the final two innings and finished with four strikeouts over his 3.0 innings of work. He moved to 3-2 with the victory.

The ‘Dons took the lead in the seventh with two runs without the benefit of a hit. Seth Tucker started the game for Oakland in right field. He came to the mound in the sixth and closed out the frame. He returned to right field to start the seventh, and after Bryce Konitzer hit Justin Greene to start the inning, Tucker came back to the mound. Tucker wound up giving up the eighth Mastodon run and took the loss. He is now 0-3.

When the ‘Dons weren’t manufacturing runs, they were hitting it out of the ballpark. Dylan Stewart had a solo shot for the Mastodons in the fourth. Andrew Lawvere cranked a home run over the center-field wall in the fifth. His home run put the ‘Dons up 6-4. It was short-lived as Oakland responded with three in the sixth to take the lead.

Jack Lang had a walk and a bases-clearing three-RBI double in the second inning for the ‘Dons. Lang hit .538 with seven hits in the four-game series against Oakland.

Gerald Pintarich started for the ‘Dons and earned a no-decision. He threw 5.1 innings and gave up seven runs (four earned) on seven hits.

The Mastodons improve to 7-8 (4-4 Horizon League). Oakland falls to 8-11 (2-6 Horizon League). The ‘Dons are at Milwaukee next week.