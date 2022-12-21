FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bragging rights in the Sellers household this holiday season will go to younger sisters Shyanne as her Maryland Terrapins topped older sister Shayla and the Mastodons 88-51 at the Gates Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Shyanne led Maryland with 18 points while Shayla had 6 points and 7 rebounds for the Dons.

Maryland came in ranked no. 15 in the country. It was the first time in a decade Purdue Fort Wayne has hosted a ranked team.

The Sellers sisters are the daughters of Brad Sellers, who played 13 years as a pro includes six seasons in the NBA.