FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball head coach Maria Marchesano has announced the non-league schedule for her program. The Mastodons will play two Big Ten teams this season, Michigan State and Maryland, with the Terrapins visiting the Gates Sports Center.



Purdue Fort Wayne senior Shayla Sellers will play against her sister, Shyanne, who was the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year for Maryland in 2022. The Terps will come to the Gates Sports Center on December 21. This will be the second all-time meeting between the Mastodons and Terrapins and the first time that Maryland has come to Fort Wayne. Maryland ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25 in 2021-22.



Purdue Fort Wayne will open the season on November 7 against NAIA Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) at 11 a.m. That game will be the Mastodons’ annual Fitness Day for Fort Wayne Community Schools. After their home opener, the Mastodons will head to Michigan State on November 10. The last time the Mastodons played in East Lansing, the ‘Dons knocked off the No. 21 Spartans 81-76.



The Mastodons will return home for a pair of games against Bellarmine (Nov. 13) and Chicago State (Nov. 17) before traveling to Savannah, Georgia for a mutli-team event. The ‘Dons will play Norfolk State (Nov. 21), Marshall (Nov. 22) and UT Martin (Nov. 23).



After playing Detroit Mercy and Oakland in Horizon League action, the Mastodons travel to Summit League foe St. Thomas for a game on December 8. The ‘Dons will have their last road non-league game at Indiana State on December 18.



Purdue Fort Wayne’s last non-league game of 2022-23 is the Mastodons’ home game against Maryland on December 21, which will tip at noon. This is the first time that the Mastodons will play two Big Ten teams in one season since 2017-18.



A majority of Purdue Fort Wayne’s Horizon League games have also had start times announced.

