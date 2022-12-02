FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne’s Destinee Marshall dropped in a career-high 21 points in the Mastodons’ 58-49 win over Detroit Mercy in the Horizon League women’s basketball opener on Friday (Dec. 2).



While Marshall got the job done offensively, it was the Mastodon defense that was the story of the game.



The Mastodons held Detroit Mercy scoreless for the opening two minutes. After a pair of Detroit Mercy buckets, the Titans were without a field goal again for another four minutes. The ‘Dons went on a 7-0 run in that time, with Riley Ott converting a traditional 3-point play and a layup and Sylare Starks driving in for a layup. After the Titans cut the lead to three, the ‘Dons held them scoreless for the final 2:34 of the opening quarter.



The Mastodon defense continued to smother Detroit Mercy, holding the Titans to just 17 points for the half. It was the fewest points in a half by a Division I team against the ‘Dons since UIC only scored eight in the first half on November 7, 2019.



Marshall sparked the ‘Dons with a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter. She scored the first seven on her own. Shayla Sellers scored on a layup off an assist from Ryin Ott. This gave the Mastodons an 11-point lead that they used to hold off the Titans the rest of the way.

Purdue Fort Wayne ran Detroit Mercy off the 3-point line, as the Titans went 2-for-15 (13.3 percent), missing their first nine. They were also 0-for-4 in the fourth quarter from beyond the arc. The Mastodons hit just four triples, which was a season-low.

Marshall’s 21 was a game-high. She and Amellia Bromenschenkel had a team-high six boards each. Bromenschenkel had an all-around game, finishing with eight points, six boards, five steals, three blocks and two assists. Starks and Ott added nine points each off the bench.

The ‘Dons move back to .500 at 4-4 and start Horizon League play 1-0. Detroit Mercy falls to 1-5, 0-1 Horizon. The Mastodons have another league game on Sunday (Dec. 4) at 2 p.m. in the Gates Sports Center against Oakland.