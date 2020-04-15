Marion grad Jones transfers to Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Highlight Zone standout and Marion High School gradute Reggie Jones is moving closer to home as the swingman is transferring from Tulsa to Ball State.
Sat out the 2018-19 season after transferring from Western Michigan and will have two years to play at TU beginning with the 2019-20 season.
Jones was at Tulsa for two seasons, sitting out in 2018-19 after transferring after two years at Western Michigan.
Last year for Tulsa Jones started 7 of the 26 games he played, putting up 3.8 point and 1.9 rebounds per contests.
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Jones was rated as the No. 10 recruit in the state of Indiana by ESPN coming out of high school. He was an IBCA/Subway Senior Large School All-State Team selection in 2015-16 and was named the Chronicle-Tribune Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year. Jones averaged 16.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.1 steals per game as a senior, going off for 25 points in Marion’s state championship victory over Evansville Bosse.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining at Ball State.