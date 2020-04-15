Live Now
Marion grad Jones transfers to Ball State

College Sports

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Highlight Zone standout and Marion High School gradute Reggie Jones is moving closer to home as the swingman is transferring from Tulsa to Ball State.

Jones was at Tulsa for two seasons, sitting out in 2018-19 after transferring after two years at Western Michigan.

Last year for Tulsa Jones started 7 of the 26 games he played, putting up 3.8 point and 1.9 rebounds per contests.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Jones was rated as the No. 10 recruit in the state of Indiana by ESPN coming out of high school. He was an IBCA/Subway Senior Large School All-State Team selection in 2015-16 and was named the Chronicle-Tribune Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year. Jones averaged 16.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.1 steals per game as a senior, going off for 25 points in Marion’s state championship victory over Evansville Bosse.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining at Ball State.
 

