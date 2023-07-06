FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After leading the Mastodons to the Horizon League semifinals this past season, Purdue Fort Wayne head women’s basketball coach Maria Marchesano is being rewarded with a contract extension.

Purdue Fort Wayne announced Thursday that Marchesano’s contract has been extended through the 2027-28 season.

In her second season as head coach, Marchesano and the Mastodons finished with a 14-19 record, the most wins for Purdue Fort Wayne since 2010-11. Thanks to a late-season surge, Purdue Fort Wayne reached the semifinal round of the Horizon League tournament for the first time since joining the conference.

“Being back home and a part of the Mastodon family over the past two years has been a huge blessing,” Marchesano said in a press release. “I am so grateful for the belief and trust that this administration has demonstrated to me through this process and I couldn’t be more excited for the future of this program. I especially want to thank Director of Athletics Kelley Hartley Hutton, Vice Chancellor Glen Nakata, and Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer for working diligently to get this done, but more importantly for their continuous support of our entire program.”

Purdue Fort Wayne’s full schedule will be released at a later date.