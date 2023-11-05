FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Maria Marchesano is setting some big expectations in her third year leading Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball. It’s only fitting the Mastodons are tipping off the season against a Big Ten opponent.

Purdue Fort Wayne tips off the 2023-24 regular season on Monday against Big Ten power Michigan. The Mastodons only have one win against a Big Ten program in their history – an upset over a ranked Michigan State-squad back in 2013.

The Mastodons return all five starters from a team that advanced to the Horizon League semifinals last year. That includes Shayla Sellers and Amellia Bromenschenkel, who both earned all-Horizon League preseason honors.

Tipoff against Michigan is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Crisler Center.