INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Maria Marchesano is changing the culture around Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball, and the rest of the Horizon League is taking notice.

The Mastodons were picked fourth by the conference in their preseason poll, receiving 90 points among all coaches. Reigning conference champion Green Bay was picked to win the league, with Cleveland State and Youngstown State selected in second and third, respectively.

After earning all-Horizon League third team honors last season, Amellia Bromenschenkel was named to the League’s preseason first team. Fifth-year senior Shayla Sellers was also named to the all-League preseason second team.

Meanwhile, Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball was selected eighth in the Horizon League’s preseason poll.

Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball tips off the 2023-24 season on Monday, Nov. 6 at Michigan, while the men tip off their season on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at DePaul.