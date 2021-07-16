Marchesano looking to turn program around in first season leading Dons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Elmhurst graduate Maria Marchesano and the Mastodons are back in the gym this week as the first-year head coach at PFW is looking to turn things around following a rough patch in Dons history.

PFW did not retain coach Niecee Nelson following a 1-22 campaign over the course of the 2020-21 season. During her five year tenure at the Gates Center Nelson’s teams tallied a combined record of 22-117. Nelson also faced accusations of physical and mental abuse by former members of the program.

Marchesano is looking to replicate the success that saw the young coach take Mount St. Mary’s to the NCAA Tournament last season.

Among the new faces Marchesano will be working with is Homestead graduate Sylare Starks. Starks played the last two seasons at Detroit Mercy, averaging 10.1 points per game and 2.6 rebounds as a freshman.