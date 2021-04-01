Marchesano happy to be back home to lead Mastodons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 2001 Elmhurst High School graduate, Maria Marchesano is happy to be back home, as the new head coach of the Mastodons women’s basketball program was introduced at the Gates Center on Thursday afternoon.

Marchesano was the head coach of Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland for the last four seasons, leading the team on the NCAA Tournament this past year.

One of the big points of emphasis will be improving the culture of the program. The Mastodons went 1-22 last season on the court, while off the court many former players, coaches, and support staff claimed to have been abused by former coach Niecee Nelson.