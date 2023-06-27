FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two seasons into her tenure as Purdue Fort Wayne’s head women’s basketball coach, Maria Marchesano is seeing sustained growth from her program.

Last season, the Mastodons reached the semifinal round of the Horizon League Tournament for the first time since joining the conference. Purdue Fort Wayne also won 14 games, their most since the 2013-14 season.

Marchesano is hoping to build off of last season’s momentum with several core players returning next year. Top scorers Shayla Sellers and Amellia Bromenschenkel are expected to return, while Purdue Fort Wayne is adding a talented freshman class that includes Jay County grad Renna Schwieterman.

WANE 15 caught up with Marchesano as the Mastodons welcome kids for their annual summer camp. Purdue Fort Wayne’s full schedule for the 2023-24 season will be released at a later date.