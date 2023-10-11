FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A much-anticipated season for the Mastodons women’s basketball program has almost arrived, and the Dons hosted a meet and greet session for fans on Wednesday afternoon at the Gates Center.

Elmhurst High School graduate Maria Marchesano enters her third season leading the program with high expectations following a trip to the Horizon League semifinals last year. The Dons return six players with significant starting experience.

The Dons open the 2023-24 campaign on the road at Big Ten power Michigan on Monday, November 6.