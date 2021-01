FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw High School graduate Kyle Mangas won the Bevo Francis Award last year as a junior as the best small college basketball player in the country – and the former Highlight Zone star continues to add to his legacy with Monday night’s performance against St. Francis the latest chapter.

Mangas tallied 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists in leading no. 1 Indiana Wesleyan to a 81-72 victory over the 24th-ranked Cougars at the Hutzell Center.