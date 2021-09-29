Manchester’s Masden named semi-finalist for Campbell Trophy

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced the 176 semifinalists for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy®, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award, on Wednesday September 29.

The impressive list of candidates boasts an impressive 3.66 average GPA, with more than two-thirds of the semifinalists having already earned their bachelor’s degrees.



Celebrating its 32nd year, the Campbell Trophy® recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership.

Manchester University senior linebacker Jalen Masden (Evansville, Ind./Harrison) was named a semifinalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday. Masden was one of just 39 players from NCAA Division III to be named a semifinalist. He was the only representative from the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference on this year’s semifinalist listing.

On the season, Masden has compiled 23 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, and 5.5 tackles-for-loss. Masden has racked up 57 total tackles in his Black & Gold career.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 27, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas for the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 7, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports. Live during the event, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 32nd Campbell Trophy® and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.