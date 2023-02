NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – After guiding Manchester University to the regular season conference title, Bishop Dwenger graduate Nate Conley has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference “Coach of the Year” in men’s basketball.

Conley’s team went 14-4 in league play and 16-9 overall in the regular season.

The Spartans are the top seed in the HCAC Tournament and will host Hanover on Friday in the semifinals.