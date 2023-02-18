NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – The Manchester University women’s basketball team clinched the sixth seed in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) after defeating rival Anderson University 86-75 on Friday, February 17 in Stauffer-Wolfe Arena.



The Ravens jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start the opening quarter of Friday night’s game. Anderson took the 17-11 lead going into the second quarter of play. The Spartans tied the game with 4:04 left on the clock in the second quarter thanks to a good three-pointer by Mia Shields (Arcadia, Ind., Hamilton Heights). Manchester retook the lead, outscoring the Ravens 12-7 in the remaining four minutes of first half to take the 33-28 lead at halftime.



The Spartans would extend their lead to 16 points with 1:24 left to play in the third quarter. AU cut the deficit to one with just under five minutes to go in the final quarter of Friday night’s contest. Manchester would answer, extending their lead to 12 points with just 50 seconds on the clock. Both teams would score 24 points in the fourth quarter, but Manchester would hang on to take home the 11-point victory over the Ravens.



Leading the way for the Spartans was senior Hannah Lindsey (Speedway, Ind., Speedway) with 19 points, shooting 3-7 from beyond the three-point arc. Bailey Keim (Denver, Ind., North Miami) finished the night with 15 points. Ally Graber (Mooresville, Ind., Mooresville) finished with her first career double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down 16 rebounds for the Black and Gold. As a team, the Spartans shot 39.4% from the field, 37.5% from three-point range, and 75.9% from the free throw line. Manchester’s bench added 53 points during Friday night’s victory.



Lexi Dellinger led the Ravens with 22 points. Jade Shipley added 19 points for AU, while Taylor Makynlee finished the night with 12 points and 11 rebounds. As a team Anderson shot 36.0% from the field, 21.9% from three-point range, and 48.3% from the free throw line. The Ravens finish fourth in the HCAC standings and will host Bluffton University on Tuesday, February 21. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.



The Manchester University women’s basketball will travel to Mount St. Joseph to take on the Lions in the HCAC Tournament Quarterfinal round on Tuesday, February 21. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.