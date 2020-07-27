Manchester Spartans see HCAC move football, soccer, volleyball to spring

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Manchester University football, soccer, and volleyball players will have to wait until the spring to compete.

The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference says its Council of Presidents has postponed what the NCAA has classified as “high risk” sports until the spring.

While football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball are listed as high risk, golf, tennis, and cross country will move foward with their fall season.

Basketball and wrestling – both considered high risk – will continued to be evaluated as no decision has been made yet on their schedule.