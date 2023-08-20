NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – A new era of Manchester football is quickly approaching with Vann Hunt taking the reigns of the program. The first-year head coach assumed control of the Spartans in late February.

Hunt takes over for Nate Jensen, who took on an assistant coaching role at Saint Francis.

Manchester hopes to build a winning culture after posting a 1-9 record last fall. The Spartans opened their season with a win at North Park before finishing the year with nine straight losses. In fact, Manchester hasn’t posted a winning season since 2017.

The Spartans kick off the Vann Hunt era on Saturday, Sept. 2 against North Park.