NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Heading into his seventh season at Manchester, head coach Nate Jensen hopes the program can take some strides this fall.

The Spartans are coming off a 3-7 season in 2021, which is an improvement after going winless in a shortened 2020 campaign. With several members of last year’s roster returning, Jensen believes the right leadership is in place to move the program forward.

On offense, Jensen mentioned the trenches should be fairly strong with multi-year starters lining up along the offensive line. Defensively, seniors Josue Castro, Marvin Collins and Devontay Moore look to shine in their senior seasons.

Manchester opens the season with three straight road games, starting at North Park on Saturday, Sept. 3.