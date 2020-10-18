Manchester Falls to Adrian in Spartan Stadium Opener

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. – In the only NCAA Division III football game in the nation, the Manchester University Spartans dropped their Spartan Stadium debut to visiting Adrian College by a final score of 41-10 on Saturday night.

The visiting Bulldogs held the Spartans in check through one half of play, leading 12-3 at the intermission.

Junior Andrew Kibler (Cape Coral, Fla./Mariner) chipped in a 19-yard field goal just before the conclusion of the first half to get the Spartans on the scoreboard.

Adrian broke the game open in the 3rd quarter after outscoring the Black & Gold 22-0 in the period.

With 7:59 left in regulation sophomore quarterback Dylan Paul (Crown Point, Ind./Boone Grove) connected with freshman receiver Levar Lesure (Marietta, Ga./Wheeler) in the endzone for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

On the day, the Adrian rushing attack proved difficult to stop as the Bulldogs finished with 251 yards on the ground. Jimmie Clark rushed 10 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. Steven Moses and Jerome Neal also scored one rushing touchdown a piece.

Adrian quarterback Jack Wurzer finished the day 8-14 through the air for 105 yards and one touchdown.

The Bulldogs finished with 356 yards of total offense. The Spartans were limited to 260 yards of total offense. Both teams earned 17 first downs.

Senior quarterback Bryce Tomasi (Mishawaka, Ind./Marian) took most of the snaps for the Black & Gold on Saturday night. Tomasi finished the game 22-34 for 158 yards. Levar Lesure caught 9 passes for 67 yards. Darren Lathrop (Lafayette, Ind./McCutcheon) had 6 receptions for 59 yards.

Jabari Webb (Villa Rica, Ga./Villa Rica) led the Manchester defense with 10 total tackles. Conner Sherwin (Pierceton, Ind./Whitko) and Devontay Moore (Indianapolis, Ind./North Central) both tallied 9 total tackles. Moore also blocked a punt.

Timothy Bozeman (Palm Bay, Fla./Heritage) had one interception for Manchester.

Manchester turned the ball over four times. The Bulldogs had two turnovers in Saturday’s contest.

The Spartans conclude their shortened fall season with a record of 0-2. MU will kickoff Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play on February 27 at home against the Mount St. Joseph Lions.

Adrian College improved to 1-1 this fall.