NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – The Vann Hunt era is off to a rough start after Manchester was shut out in a 68-0 loss to Alma College on Saturday. The Spartans begin the year 0-2.

Manchester accumulated just 155 yards of total offense on Saturday. The Spartans also committed six turnovers – three interceptions and three lost fumbles.

Defensively, Manchester allowed 367 yards to Alma, including 123 on the ground.

Manchester wraps up a 3-game home stand against Greenville. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.