HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Darby Maggard’s basketball journey has come full circle since graduating from the Canterbury School in 2015.

Following a stellar high school basketball career, Maggard went on to play at Belmont University. After playing briefly overseas, she took on an assistant coaching role with the UT-Martin women’s hoops program. Now she’s returned to northeast Indiana to be the next head coach of the Huntington University women’s basketball program.

The first year head coach is still settling into the role and getting acclimated with the current players on campus. With several months to go until the college basketball season starts, Maggard is focused on building a solid foundation for the program.

“I think that’s the biggest thing, and that’s what I’ve been focusing on the most is just, this is what we’re going to stand for – Huntington Women’s Basketball – helping our girls, my current players to understand what that is,” Maggard said.

Outside of workouts and shoot-around, Maggard has connected with players while the team has hosted their Lil’ Forester Basketball Camp. The women’s basketball team welcomed dozens of kids throughout the week at Platt Arena.

“Obviously I love being in the gym with them,” Maggard said. “I love working with them and getting them better, but for our players to give back to the younger kids is awesome.”

Huntington’s schedule for the 2021-22 season will be released at a later date.