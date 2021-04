WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter is bringing back one familiar face and could be losing another.

Head coach Matt Painter has announced that Creighton assistant Paul Lusk has joined the Boilermaker staff.



This is Lusk's second stint on Painter's coaching staff (2005-11). pic.twitter.com/7HKhNJTEni — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 12, 2021

Just hours after announcing he has rehired Paul Lusk as an assistant coach, all-conference forward Trevion Williams announced he would enter the NBA draft but would not hire an agent.

Williams’ decision means he could still return to school next season.

Lusk fills one of two voids after Micah Shrewsberry and Steve Lutz each accepted head coaching jobs.